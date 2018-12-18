Masisi is our legitimate President- Balopi

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) launched Thapelo Matsheka as its parliamentary candidate for Lobatse constituency yesterday, just a few hours after his rival, Kamal Jacobs, filed a fresh case against the party in protest against Matsheka’s candidature.

At a press briefing which Jacobs had thought was to announce his suspension from the party, Balopi explained the legitimacy of state president, Mokgweetsi Masisi as party president.

This was in response to questions raised regarding BDP primary election’s loser, Kamal Jacobs’ who has filed another high court case challenging Masisi’s legitimacy as president of the party.

When qouting the party’s constitution in relation to its primary elections rules and regulations and code of conduct, Balopi stated: “In the event of a vacancy arising in the presidency of the party at a time when the party is in power, the vice president’of Botswana shall automatically become the state and party president,” he said.

The same constitution provides that,”No member shall qualify as a candidate for the president of the party unless qualified to be president of Botswana under the Botswana constitution.”

The BDP’s rules further provide that when the party president is not in power, the party’s president shall be elected at every congress of the party.

Nonetheless, Jacobs maintains that Masisi is an illegitimate president “because the position for party president has never been vacant”.

The bone of contention by Jacobs is that, Masisi had no right to make orders in as a far as primary elections are concerned, including appointing an appeal’s committee to deal with such election because “he is no party president.”