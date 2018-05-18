“Masisi is just like Khama!” – Saleshando

BCP president insists nothing will change under new President

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) leader, Dumelang Saleshando has dismissed the optimism surrounding President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s new regime, insisting ‘nothing will change’.

Speaking at the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) candidate launch for the vacant Moselewapula Ward council seat in Francistown last Saturday, Saleshando likened Masisi to his predecessor, Ian Khama.

“They are exactly the same – just like Khama, Masisi will never make any difference,” thundered Saleshando, to mass applause from the hundreds who turned up.

The BCP top dog, who is well known for his fiery speeches, criticised Masisi for failing to address the fact his name keeps cropping up in the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) scandal.

He added that whilst many people were celebrating the sacking of former spy chief, Isacc Kgosi, this was just the tip of the iceberg and there was still much to be done in terms of routing out corruption.

“Masisi is well aware of Tshekedi Khama’s corruption crimes but he has not moved him from the Ministry of Tourism because he is Khama’s brother,” Saleshando charged, adding that the President has those he ‘fears’ and those he thinks he can ‘trample on’.

Saleshando also voiced his concern at Masisi’s recent purchase of a fleet of vehicles – including cars and trucks – for the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), which he described as ‘unnecessary’ considering the country is not at war.

According to the BCP leader, ‘the only fight that needs to be fought with immediate effect is unemployment and education’.

“Botswana Democratic Party has failed this country dismally,” continued Saleshando, pointing out that the living standards of most Batswana have not been improved as promised.

He also commented on the high number of unemployed graduates in the country, noting many have been forced to sign up for the Ipelegeng programme simply because the BDP cannot provide work opportunities for them.

The politician was equally scathing of Vision 2016, which he labelled a ‘complete failure’.

Two years after the vision was supposed to be completed, he pointed out that the promise of an ‘educated and informed’ nation was still a long way from being realised.