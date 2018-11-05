Masisi gives his first SONA this afternoon

President Mokgweetsi Masisi will this afternoon stand before parliament to give his maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA).

It is expected that the citizens will be listening to the Masisi with keen interest as he will possibly reflect on the six months that he has been the president.

Over the past years, SONA has somehow lost its credibility as the citizens grew increasingly frustrated, saying the speech was not a true reflection of real events.

In his inauguration speech on the 1st of April this year, Masisi spoke highly of employment creation, especially among the youth and graduates, and therefore he is expected to appraise the nation on how the promise is progressing.

He had also said the government will accelerate the function of spatial planning and access to land in line with the National Spatial Plan of 2036, adding that government will prioritize the youth when it comes to land allocation.

More importantly, when he steps to the podium this afternoon, Masisi is expected to give an economic outlook of the country.

Speaking to The Voice, Econsult Managing Director Dr. Keith Jefferis said he is hoping that Masisi will give a detailed account of what he said during his inauguration speech early this year.

Dr. Jefferis said the President has been peaking on the employment creation, and as such he is expected to speak on that as well as infrastructure development.

He says he is also expecting the president to touch base on attracting foreign investment which he has been speaking about since being sworn in as the country’s fifth President.