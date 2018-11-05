Masisi cracks whip on paedophiles

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has revealed that his government will reinforce stiffer laws when it comes sexual predators, especially those targeting children.

Masisi during his maiden State of the Nation Adress (SONA) this afternoon said that he has directed that the sexual offences bill be given top priority and be finalized as soon as possible.

“In view of the increasing cases of rape, defilement, incest and other sexual offences, especially against children, I have directed that the drafting of the Sexual Offences Bill be given priority,” he said and noted that among the sexual offences Bill provisions there would be stiffer penalties.

The president further said that there will be an “establishment of a Sex Offenders Register which will be a record of the names and particulars of all persons convicted of a sexual offence.”

According to Masisi, the offenders will also be prohibited from working or interacting with children, vulnerable persons or in institutions dealing with children or vulnerable persons.

“It was also in relation to this that I called for the full implementation of the Domestic Violence Act. The Penal Code was also amended to protect children by increasing the age limit of defilement from 16 years to 18 years; this was also to align the Penal Code with the Children’s Act,” he said.