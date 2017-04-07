Why Masisi can’t lose (Road to Tonota)

Molefhi camp fear return of Khama as party Chairman

Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi is racing against time to consolidate his slack grip on the Botswana Democratic Party leadership throne.

Described as a strategist whose biggest strength is coaxing local millionaires into bankrolling party activities including his campaigns, Masisi’s camp has been shaken by the stealthy approach of the opposing Nonofo Molehfi faction.

Despite the recent declaration of support from President Ian Khama and a convincing victory of his camp in the Women’s wing, the Vice President is reportedly a worried man.

Those close to ‘Party e Masisi’ say the camp has reacted with disdain at the suggestion by ‘Party e Nonofile’ camp that the VP should not stand against Molefhi for the BDP chairmanship at the July Congress in Tonota.

In exchange, it was promised that Masisi would not be challenged for the party’s presidency.

However, a party member connected to the Masisi camp says there was no way the VP was going to ‘fall for that’.

He believes the Molefhi camp was literally offering the VP a rope to hang himself but the wily Masisi saw through their cheesy mousetrap.

The insider is adamant that losing the Chairmanship in Tonota would mark the end of Masisi’s political career.

On the other hand, he feels that the resounding victory of Masisi’s faction in the Women’s wing must be giving the opposing camp sleepless nights.

Although it sounds logical that Masisi should not stand for the BDP Chairmanship as he’ll ascend to the highest office once President Khama steps down next year, the VP knows his future within the BDP beyond 2019 should be secured promptly.

In fact it appears the VP has been planning for this battle the moment he was crowned party Chairman in Mmadinare in 2015.

He knew he had very little support from the diehard BDP faithfuls and so set out to recruit from the opposition ranks, creating a parallel pro-Masisi force within the BDP.

The power hungry opposition recruits toiled, covering all corners of the country preaching the ‘Sisiboy’ gospel; a new broom at Tsholetsa House, a president in waiting.

The new recruits were offered a place at the top table and loyal BDP servants were relegated down the pecking order.

Some recruits were promised Ministerial positions while others were being lined up to challenge incumbents during the party’s primary elections.

This is apparently what sounded the alarm bells to the incumbents who now realised that not only were they faced with the might of a united opposition, but a threat from within – thus battle lines were hastily drawn.

Molefhi received the backing of a majority of BDP MPs and councillors.

Within the Molefhi camp, there is a realisation that under Masisi’s leadership a lot of them may not make it back to parliament.

A close party to the camp confided to this publication that they fear victimisation should Masisi win in Tonota.

She said while Masisi received the backing of the majority of BDP delegates in Mmadinare, he should never forget that it was a conscious decision by party members to elect him as their Chairman.

She reasons that it would have been a resounding vote of no confidence to the VP had he lost the battle against Tebelelo Seretse and Ramadeluka Seretse.

The insider said Masisi was voted not for his qualities, but as a compromise to show that BDP was still a united front.

Masisi’s possible victory in Tonota sends shivers down the spines of Molefhi sympathisers.

There’s a fear that if the VP wins, which is highly likely, the BDP may experience its second split in less than 10 years.

One of their biggest concerns is that should he retain the Chairmanship, he’ll co-opt Ian Khama as the new party chairman – a development they fear would send a lot of MPs into early retirement.

Mumblings within the corridors of Tsholetsa suggest that no one wants Khama back.

There’s a general consensus that he has failed as a leader and the party would be better off without him.

They are worried about the proposed change of constitution, which would allow the president to come back as a government employee.

The camp wants to know which position Khama would occupy should he return.

The Molefhi camp foot soldier confirmed Masisi camp’s fears of a sinister plot post the Tonota Congress.

She made it clear that should Masisi lose to Molefhi in Tonota, they will call a Special Congress where Masisi will be recalled and Molefhi appointed the republic’s new President.

It is a plan that the Masisi camp is well aware of – a plan, which if well executed, would end a lot of political careers.

But then again ‘Sisi Boy’ is a well-documented strategist who seems to always have luck and money on his side.

Whatever the outcome in Tonota, the BDP’s Elective Congress will be a spectacle to behold.