Masisi calls for a united BDP ahead of the general elections

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has called on all Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members to appreciate the democratic processes that have shaped the party for a long time.



When officially opening the BDP’s 57th National Council in Kang, Masisi congratulated Pelonomi Venson Moitoi for launching a spirited campaign for the presidency of the party.



“What is more important is for us to unite and work even harder to secure a BDP victory in the upcoming general elections.”



He said that it was time for democrats to come together as one united and focused party and galvanise Botswana as a united people.



“If there is anyone out there who still doubts that Botswana is a place where all things are possible, who wonders if the dream of our founders is alive in our time, who still questions the powers of our democracy, today’s occasion my fellow democrats has provided a clear and unequivocal answer.”



He added that the National Council gives them an opportunity to take stock of the party government policies and programmes.



He said that such introspection also provides an appropriate platform to reaffirm their collective commitment to the responsibility of leading the people and improving their lives.



He mentioned that the act of electing the president of the party heralds a dawn of a new day.



“It is an acceptance for a new BDP. The new BDP hold firm its founding principles of Democracy, Development, Self reliance and Botho as a basis for inclusive development.



“These values are the anchors of BDP from which springs ideas to address the new and current priorities for Batswana.”