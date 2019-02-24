Masisi bans cellphones from cabinet meetings

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has banned cellphones from cabinet rooms during meetings and ministerial briefings.

According to a memo which was sent by Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi, cell phones will no longer be allowed into cabinet rooms during cabinet meetings.

Morupisi mentioned that the phones will also not be allowed during ministerial briefings. “The arrangement applies to both cabinet ministers as well as officials and will take effect from the 20th February 2019.”

The PSP said that the addressees were therefore requested to ensure that their Ministers are reminded of the development.

In an interview with The Voice Online, Morupisi said that the system has been there before and that Masisi was just enforcing it. “It’s been like that for officers only and HE decided that it be across board and we included ministers. People tap meetings and confidential or in house discussions become public,” he added.