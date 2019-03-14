Masisi backs Morupisi in CMB scandal

Whilst the case of a the missing half a billion pula from the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) through the Capital Management Botswana (CMB) has in the past linked Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP)- Carter Morupisi, to the corrupt deal, his boss has come to his defence.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi spoke out about Morupisi’s linkage to one of Botswana’s biggest money scandals in an interview last week.

Quizzed why he has kept Morupisi in Governemnt whilst he (Masisi) has taken a stand against corruption the President said “Many people still serving are either under investigation or are being investigated I don’t know what is different.”

Put it to him that there is general belief that investigating bodies seem to be targeting certain individuals especially those with close allegiance with his adversaries, Masisi said “That is a very complicated assertion. I don’t carry out investigations, I don’t direct investigations. Nobody comes to me to seek permission to investigate anybody, sure they might give me privileged information.”

Masisi whose Presidency will be challenged next month further stated: “Its like the allegation that I am using state resources to target certain people. There’s nothing more false, I’m curious how it comes about now when investigations have been carried out before, why now?”

Masisi further challenged those who believe he may be be protecting Morupisi and using state resources to punish certain individuals to seek the court’s assistance. “Why would I meddle with a law to target certain people? There are legal institutions and anyone who feels aggrieved can go to court and seek redress for malice.”

Morupisi has in the past denied allegations of his involvement in the CMB scandal.

However, the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has in the past confiscated a double cab land cruiser belonging to him and his wife, linked to the CMB corruption deal.

The allegations against the PSP were also made by BPOPF Chief Executive Officer, Boitumelo Molefe, in a letter to the Chairperson of the Fund’s Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, Topias Marenga, and the former Kgori Capital Managing Director, Bakang Seretse.