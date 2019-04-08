Masilo to be sentenced on April 30th

Murder convict, Thabo Masilo, will have his fate decided on April 30th before Justice Abednego Tafa of the Gaborone High Court.

When given the chance to give his mitigatory circumstances during his last court appearance, Masilo took to the stand and apologized to the family of the woman he is convicted of killing, Tshephang Motlhabane.

Masilo in his emotional mitigation, told the deceased’s family that he always has them in his prayers and that he hoped that one day they would forgive him.

Masilo also told the court that before committing the crime he was intoxicated.

Masilo’s mother also told the court that her son had a rough childhood and did not have a father figure to help guide him.