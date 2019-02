After a dramatic weekend of Top8 football, Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy are now just one game away from lifting the coveted cup and the P1.3 million prize money that comes with it.

The two teams will head to the second city for the final, which will be held under floodlights at the Francistown Sports Complex on Saturday 9 March.

It is the fourth year in a row that the showpiece game will be held in Ghetto and fireworks are once again expected.

The game kicks off at 2000hrs.