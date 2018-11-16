Mascom Live Sessions set for thrilling finale

South African megaband Mi Casa and Han C to perform

The much celebrated Mascom Live Sessions is expected to end the year with it’s usual bang, as South African group Mi Casa take to the stage for this season’s tantalizing finale.

The award winning three-member act will be supported by Mahalapye music sensation, Han C – the second year running the ‘Seileng’ singer has brought the curtain down on the sessions.

At the age of 23, Han C has already established himself as a rising force, both at home and internationally.

The local lothario has regularly gained the Number One spot on iTunes, becoming one of the few Batswana artists to achieve such a feat.

Closing the show, scheduled for December 14 under the theme ‘The Shutdown Event’, will be a sizzling set from Robbie-Rob on the decks.

Over the years, the live sessions have become increasingly popular due to their unique appeal of bringing together an international icon and a hot-shot local under one roof and one stage.

Indeed, the Mascom-sponsored event has developed a reputation for bringing the best out of local musicians, so much so that they often outshine their more established foreign counterparts.

Patrons will be watching and listening with baited breath and eager ears to see/hear if Han C can match Mi Casa on Botswana Craft’s hallowed stage.

The ‘heavenly sent’ trio comprises of trumpeter Mo-T, vocalist-guitarist J’Something, and producer and keyboardist Dr Duda.

The group gained popularity with their latest album ‘Familia’ turning platinum and winning numerous awards.

Tickets for the season-ending show are on sale for P300.