Mascom live sessions brings Bongo Maffin

Award winning South African Kwaito/Ragga group, Bongo Maffin, return to Gaborone this evening where they will once again headline what promises to be a scintillating show, following o will tonight perform at Botswanacraft during the ever growing Mascom Live Sessions.

The group, which is formed by Jah Seed, Stoan Seate, Thandiswa Mazwai and Speedy, gained popularity with their album The Concerto in 1999 after winning the best African Pop album at the SAMA awards.

The group have not looked back since and went on to win many more awards, the best haul being in 2002 where they scooped three SAMA’s.

With popular songs such as ‘Thathi Sgubu’, ‘Mari Ye Phepha’, ‘The Way Kungakhona’ and ‘Iphindlela’, the show is expected to be sold out.

Sensational, Motlha will open the stage and tickets are going for P300.