Mascom derby staying put

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng has rubbished rumours that his ministry intends to relocate the Mascom Derby Horse Race to other parts of the country.

Speaking after the races, which were held at Shashe Race Track in Maun on Saturday, Olopeng stressed there was no plan to move the event away from the tourist town.

Instead he pledged to work hard on advancing and improving the sporting spectacle, which has become synonymous with both Maun and Easter.

He revealed his ministry are planning to build a state of the art horse racing stadium in Maun for the event, as well as erecting others in Kgalagadi, Ghanzi and the Eastern Part of the country.

“The ministry is to benchmark with countries like France, which are famous with these kinds of sporting codes and which will result in the development of this sporting code in Botswana.”

The minister commended Mascom for ‘being brave’ to initiate and sponsor the event which ‘continues to grow bigger and better every year’ since its inaugural edition in 2006.