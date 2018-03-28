Mascom Derby gets underway in Maun this weekend

The 2018 Mascom Derby will be held at the Shashe Race Track on the 31st March 2018 from 8am.

This event is the highlight of the Maun Easter Holidays calendar with dignitaries and tourists coming in from different countries around the world to join in the excitement and experience Maun cuisine, music, cultural fashion extravaganza and the horse race competition.

This year the derby will showcase sixty six (66) horses registered from Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho who will be racing at different categories comprising of 4 Tswana breed and 6 Thorough breed races.

Mascom Corporate Social Responsibility

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Mascom will donate P50 000.00 to Feed a Child Botswana.

The Non Profit Making organisation was formed in 2012 to address the basic nutritional needs of the community of Maun and surrounding areas and also provide shelter to the underprivileged members of society.

They mainly focus on Orphans, Vulnerable Children and elderly persons for their programs.

The Fashion Show – (Wild Wild Rodeo)

Over the past few years, Mascom Derby Fashion Show proved to be a success in showcasing talent in Northern part of Botswana.

This platform provides an opportunity for up – coming designers to showcase their work during the biggest horse racing event in Botswana.

This year the Fashion show will feature two world acclaimed Botswana models Kaone Kario and Emmanuel Kayenda who are currently based in South Africa.

The show will feature an extraordinary 9 designers with amazing talents who will showcase 8-10 garments each.

The theme of the fashion show being ‘Wild Wild Rodeo’, inspired by the cowboys of Maun (MaRock) who confidently strut the white sands of Maun in their wide brimmed hats, snakeskin boots and denims, proudly claiming their presence under the “cerebral” northern clouds.

The ‘Wild Wild Rodeo’ also beckons Batswana to Maun, to experience a true Botswana themed Rodeo.