Mascom controls 53% of market share

In terms of market share in Botswana’s telecommunications sector, Mascom Wireless is said to be controlling the development, use and advancement of the information, communications and technology (ITC) subdivision.

Mascom Wireless Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jose Vieira Couceiro made the revelation on Saturday night during the Mascom 20th Birthday celebrations held at Marang Gardens in Francistown.

“The support that we receive from you (Mascom subscribers), enables us to be the market leader, with a market share of 53 percent and over 1.7 million subscribers,” said Couceiro in his speech at the celebrations.

It has been exactly two decades ago since Mascom first opened its doors in Botswana with its very first shop in Gaborone in 1998. However, it was not long before its journey brought them to Francistown when three years later in December 2001 it opened its initial office in the second city.

Mascom’s first shop was located along St Patrick Street before it was later relocated to Galo Mall where the telecommunications giant’s technical centre and corporate sales teams are still based.

To prove its dominance in the sector, Mascom has augmented efforts of the government to develop Botswana into a knowledge economy after partnering with Botswana Fibre Network (BOFINET) to provide free internet to all public schools.

“To date we have managed to connect over 450 schools countrywide,” said Couceiro, adding that Mascom undertook an important initiative to encourage the use of ICT and improve access to the internet by launching an online portal called Tsena Botswana.

This portal is accessible for free to all Mascom subscribers, he said. In his guest speech, Francistown High Court Judge, Justice Lot Moroka said the ICT advancement has found its way into the judicial system.

“Private practitioners and judges are able to research real time during the hearing of cases, including accessing the laws of Botswana and past cases, using technology,” said the judge, adding that the impact that ICT has had in many economies is evident in their development and progress.

He said in this era of rapid development, ICT plays a crucial role in development, and its use and implementation are imperative in all sectors. “The legal sector being a case in point,” added Moroka.

Over the years, Moroka said the judicial system has witnessed a transition within the legal space as the sector becomes less reliant on paper and transition to a paperless environment.