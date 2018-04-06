Marriage for dancing couple

After dating for quite seven years, the duo of Onkagetse Nfila and Keletso Madubeka known by their stage name Madala vs KellyJess got engaged last Saturday.

The couple met in 2011 and have been together ever since. Kellyjess a former dancer with the late Cisco B formed a formidable force with his fiancee, and former member of Madala and Mad Girls.

Their hit ‘Thomela’ catapulted them to stardom last year, only losing to Mlesho’s song ironically also called ‘Thomela’ for the BOMU Best Song Award. A couple that dances together stays together.