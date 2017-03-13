Marobela murder suspect in court

A man who killed a woman in Marobela village a week ago and disappeared was on Friday arraigned before the court following his arrest in Gaborone.

33-year-old Mongaka of Molepolole appeared before Francistown Magistrate Ishmael Molobe, facing a murder charge.

Mongaka killed Koagile Malebeswa on February 28th this year and then went into hiding.

When given a chance to address the court, he admitted that he killed Malebeswa but not intentionally.

The prosecutor, Patrick Ramapodisi, pleaded with the court to remand Mongaka in custody because the matter was still fresh.

“The accused was only arrested yesterday so they are to collect statements from the witnesses.” Ramapodisi said.

Tatitown station commander Cyprian Magalila, said that the accused man handed himself to Broadhurst police station where he was arrested and sent back to Francistown to stand trial.

Mongaka and Malebeswa had children together and they were in a relationship.

“We suspect a sharp instrument was used to kill Malebeswa as she was found lying in a pool of blood,” said the station commander.

Magistrate Molobe said since it is a fresh matter the accused will be remanded in custody. He is to appear before the magistrate again March 17th, this year.