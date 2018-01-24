Marobela girl’s murder haunts family

Standing outside Francistown Magistrate Court on Friday morning, 34-year-old Masego Sibanda watched quietly as the man accused of murdering her niece was led away in shackles by the police.

In stark contrast to the silent tears that ran steadily down Masego’s pained face, the chained man, Motlatsi Khoto, 44, showed little emotion.

The Marobela native had just been denied bail for the murder of his stepdaughter, Masego’s niece, nine-year-old Metlha Sibanda.

The young girl’s dead body was discovered buried in a shallow, hastily dug grave in Marobela’s Nyamambisi River on Thursday morning.

Metlha, a pupil at Our Lady of the Desert Primary School, is believed to have been killed the previous evening; Khoto was the last known person to see her alive.

Masego, who was also the dead girl’s guardian, is convinced of the accused man’s guilt.

Taking refuge in the shade of a nearby tree in a bid to escape the intense heat of the midday summer sun, Masego agreed to talk to The Voice.

She explained, relatively calmly at first but becoming increasingly upset as her narrative continued, that Khoto was involved in an abusive relationship with her sister – Metlha’s mother.

“He is a very cruel man and used to beat my sister,” began Masego, backing up her words by claiming her sister recently ended up in hospital after being stabbed by Khoto– an accusation that was verified by Police, who revealed an unlawful wounding case was opened (but later withdrawn) against Khoto regarding the incident.

“On Wednesday, when I got home I heard that Khoto had come around and left with the child. Around six in the afternoon I heard some people saying they met him with Metlha, saying he is going to buy her ‘mopako’.

“They were also seen hiking by the Airport stop going to Marobela,” revealed the aunt, adding she then called the Police at Marobela.

According to Masego, when officers asked Khoto where his stepdaughter was, he told them she had got a lift back to her home in Area W (where she lived with Masego).

“When hours passed without any sight of the child, I went back to Tati-Town police and informed them she had not returned home.

“They went back to see Khoto in the morning but he was not home. Some people told the police they had seen him behind Marobela Brigade where the police went and found him,” she continued, briefly pausing as she tried to compose herself before the most difficult part of her narration.

“Upon interrogation from the police, Khoto told them he killed and buried the baby. I think he strangled her to death because she did not have any bruises to show he stabbed her,” finished the aggrieved aunt, her eyes bloodshot and heavy, her voice trembling with a mixture of anger and despair.

Hours earlier, Khoto had appeared before a packed Magistrate Court, requesting to be released on bail.

Despite the serious nature of the charge against him, and the incredibly tense atmosphere in court, a seemingly relaxed and untroubled Khoto displayed little emotion.

Indeed, his laid back demeanour did not endear him to the presiding Magistrate, Cele Lebakeng, who remarked, “You don’t even show the slightest sign of remorse. To you it’s just normal. That is the behaviour that worries me!”

Before remanding the suspect in custody, Lebakeng warned she intends to make sure he remains in prison until his trial.

“You have to be pruned from the society. You are abnormal; I have never seen anything like you. You cannot keep on beating, intimidating and murdering people and then bring a lawyer and want to go home. Otherwise you are going to kill everyone until I am the only one left. Somebody has to stop you and if that person is me then I surely will.”

Khoto’s next court appearance is scheduled for the 2nd of February, Masego, who will have buried her niece by then, will be watching anxiously from the shadows.