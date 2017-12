Nzipo Ku Marobela Festive Festival has grown tremendously in the last three years.

Starring son of the soil Nijel Amos, the show’s star studded line-up should be the envy of all this festive season.

How does one have Charma Gal, Dramaboi, A.T.I, Jojo and Dr Vom in one show? Early bird tickets for the show at Lilly’s Garden in Marobela currently sell for P100 for two or P70 at the gate.

VIP ticket is P200.