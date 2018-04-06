Mapetla drops single

Botswana’s best Kwaito kid, Mapetla of Skhokho hit is back with another Kwaito hit called Summer-time.

The single will be dropped in two weeks time featuring Seiko. In an interview with Big Weekend, the man from Lobatse said that he was happy with his latest project.

“I have worked with seasoned artists on this project,” said Vee.

Another single, Saka le Rona will come at the end of April featuring Thulasizwe and Josta from Lingas Entertainment, Vee has further revealed.

“I want people to feel my presence this time as I have gone all out to bring a good album.”

The single is a combination of up tempo and Kwaito music.