Mapetla back with Santronka

Local Kwaito sensation, Thabo Ntirang best known by his stage name, Mapetla is back again with a sizzling kwaito single dubbed Santronka.

Mapetla who broke into the music scene in 2005 with the hit, ‘S’khokho’ has not changed his style of music, largely influenced by the popular South African kwaito genre.

“We felt we needed to take it back to where we started and bring back that township sound of our Kwaito with a bit of new school flavor to get along with what the market is looking for,” said the talented muso.

With five albums under his belt, “S’khokho” as he’s popularly known in local townships is working on his sixth album to be released during the festive season.

From albums such as “Phanz Phezulu”, Electrified and Grootman, Mapetla remains one of the true Kwaito ambassadors.

His ability to adapt kwaito to any genre and his unparalleled use of ‘Tsotsi tall’; a street lingo popular in Soweto is what sets him apart from his competitors.

His adaptability once again comes to play in this new single, as he successfully fuse the old and the new school.

“We cater mostly for urban youth and have been doing well in that regard. But you know I’m a kwaito or Squbu person,” added Mapetla in an interview with Voice Entertainment.

Santronka’s over three minutes bass-laden beat is likely to go well with kwaito music lovers.

Fans of South African artists Kwesta and Casper Nyovest may also find this quite pleasing.

Known for his collaboration with a host of local stars, including T.H.A.B.O, Juju Boy, Skazo, the man with a raspy-husky voice went it alone this time around.

“The single is part of a hot album that I am still working on and maybe that is where I am likely to feature some artist but on this one I decided to go solo,” added the Lobatse born artist.

Santronka was recorded at X3mix Studios and is produced by Mapetla’s long time producer, Kenneth “Kenny Makhenzo” Matlholwa.