Mantshwabisi twins cry foul

In 2003, identical twin brothers Kagiso and Kago Moses burst onto the scene with their four-track album ‘Mantshwabisi’ becoming an instant household name.

Released under the name Kwaito Weapons, the duo from the copper mining town of Selebi Phikwe based their lyrics on the exploits of the Nissan Hardbody 3.3l, which dominated the annual Toyota 1000km Desert Race.

At the time the race was based at the small village of Mantshwabisi in Kweneng, and off-road car racing fanatics adopted the name. To this day the Desert Race is known as ‘Mantshwabisi’.

The album, which included three other songs ‘Cellular’, ‘Osama Bin Laden’ and ‘Tools Down’, became a best seller.

So big was the title track that business magnate Satar Dada gave the twins a brand new Nissan Hardbody to add to their fleet of cars at Mantshwabisi Creations.

The hit-record has since become a theme song for both the annual off-road competition and for the Nissan Hardbody 3.3, albeit unofficially.

Now, 16 years since the release of their smash hit, the popular Desert Race is set for the duo’s hometown and the song is once again on heavy rotation. However, while they are enjoying massive airplay on local radio stations as the Desert Race euphoria takes over, the hit-makers are far from happy.

In a heartfelt interview with Voice Entertainment, Kago said they have watched begrudgingly over the years as they have been sidelined despite the song’s popularity.

“We are yet to get the recognition from authorities and promoters despite the role we played in making this event a nationwide spectacle through song and dance,” said Kagiso, doing very little to hide his bitterness.

“Everyone, including radio stations, is playing our song. People identify the event with us through this song, but we’re nowhere in any of the activities planned for this coming weekend in Selebi Phikwe,” he blasted.

The outspoken twin said while they were prepared to let it slide, it was the attention and questions they get from their fans and music lovers every time Desert Race approaches that always reminds them of their relevance.

“People think we are ambassadors, they naturally assume we’ll be performing. This has been happening for so many years, but we have never featured in any of the shows. The competition is now in our hometown and our song is back in fashion. But once again we have been overlooked,” cried Kagiso.

One of the organisers for the upcoming Phikwe Invasion Music Festival featuring South Africans Mafikizolo, Master KG and Amapiano, Gilbert Seagile said he understands the twins’ situation but can only sympathise with them.

“This is not a matter for promoters. Maybe the Botswana government or even Botswana Tourism Organisation. As a promoter, I’m just like them. I’m just like someone who sells oranges, food or clothes. I have to look at what works for me. I don’t get any funding,” Seagile said.

“Funding is for the event itself, then everyone else positions themselves to benefit from the spinoffs. These include vendors, promoters an other artists,” continued the promoter.

While they may seem to be fishing for a booking, in recent years the talented duo has been making headlines for their misdemeanors rather than their music. These include being accused of buying clothes on credit from unsuspecting hawkers and then fleeing the tourist town of Maun without paying in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Toyota 1, 000km Desert Race gets under way this Friday (21 June) in Selebi Phikwe.