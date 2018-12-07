Manto 7 drops Asante sana Mungu

Shakawe’s forgotten Kwasa Kwasa star, Chris Manto 7 is back with a blazing new single titled ‘Asante Sana Mungu’.

The tasty track, which was recorded in Maun at CMD records and means ‘We give thanks to the Lord’, will be released this week.

Having sampled the song, it is likely to take Manto 7 back to the top where he used to belong following the release of his much-loved ‘Zvakapresa’ hit.

Speaking of his long awaited new single, which features Les Quadra on guitar, as well as his plans for the future, Manto 7 told Big Weekend, “It took me almost three years to come with this song and next year that is when I will drop a full album.”