Mandunyane rape suspect arrested

A 32-year-old Mandunyane man suspected of raping a woman last week Monday has been arrested.

Tonota police Station Commander, Kenanao Badumetse, confirmed that they arrested the suspect at Mandunyane village on Wednesday night.

“He was arrested by members of the public after we appealed to them for help,” said the station commander.

The culprit is said to have raped a 44-year-old woman after entering her house through the window.

“The victim reported that upon entering the house the culprit dragged her outside through the door to the bush where he raped her the whole night and brought her back in the morning of Tuesday before he ran away,” revealed Badumetse.

The station commander further revealed that so far this year his station has recorded 22 rape cases.

“Rape cases are very worrisome in our jurisdiction. Women are raped by their ex-boyfriends, men who buy them beer at the bars, strangers and neighbours.

“I urge women to always be cautious and keep good company especially if they decide to take a walk or go for entertainment because they are mostly raped coming from bars alone,” elaborated Badumetse.

He said the age groups targeted by rapists in Tonota are women aged 15 and 45 years.