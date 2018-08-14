Mandunyane-Mathangwane road to cost P750 million

Construction on an 82km road from Mandunyane to Mathangwane will commence in March next year.

The road, which will cost P750 million, will be built under the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) programme and is scheduled to take 36 months to complete.

The road links the Central District villages of Mandunyane, Shashemooke, Borolong, Chadibe, Mathangwane, Makobo and Natale.

Speaking at a kgotla meeting this Wednesday in Makobo, the Minister of Transport and Communications, Kitso Mokaila explained the delay was due to 431 properties that had to be moved.

“We were held up by people whose property and plots were affected by the road design,” explained Mokaila, adding that the road review is complete and the tender for the contractors will be released in October.

He further stated that the road would serve as a bypass for trucks and thus greatly reduce congestion in

Francistown.

“Most of the trucks going to Martin’s Drift will be using this road. I assure you that you will have a nice road soon.”

For his part, the area Member of Parliament (MP), Fidelis Molao urged Makobo residents to think of any business that they can start during the construction of the road.

“Some of the contractors will want to rent your houses, buy food and airtime from you,” said Molao, who is also the Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology

The MP added that his wish was for the contractor to use paving bricks as they are cheaper than tar.

“A kilometre of a tarred road costs at least P8 million which is expensive,” highlighted Molao, although he did not reveal how much a kilometre of paving bricks would cost.

A representative from Village Development Committee, Moses Molobisele pleaded that the road be upgraded quickly for the benefit of students.

“We need this road; it is the most important thing in our lives as all the services we receive arrive here by road,” stressed Molobisele, who noted that during rainy seasons, in order to get to school, students were currently forced to walk long distances to access the only bridge in the village.