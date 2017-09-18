Man whipped for wounding friend over beer

A man who tried to knock some sense into his drinking buddy’s head with a knob kerrie was last Tuesday whipped six times by Old Naledi Customary court.

Appearing before Kgosi Kenneth Thari of Old Naledi Customary court, 38-year-old Thatayaone Oduetse was convicted on a single count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that Oduetse wounded Tsholofelo Dira(30), who had refused to buy him a quart of beer, by hitting him on the head with a knob kerrie.

According to court documents, on the 23rd of August 2017 at around 3pm, the victim walked into Old Naledi police station with blood oozing from a gaping wound at the back of his head and reported the matter.

It was revealed during the court hearing that, the accused- Oduetse, claimed to have bought Dira plenty of alcohol but the younger Dira had refused to return the favour when his turn came.

The remorseful Oduetse pleaded guilty to the charge and asked the court to allow him to financially compensate the victim for the injuries he inflicted on him, but the court reminded the him that the matter was not a civil case.

Kgosi Thari, ordered that Oduetse be given six strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks for his bad conduct.