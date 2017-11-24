Man stabs ex-lover, commits suicide

A Matsiloje man, who was out on bail for malicious damage to property hanged himself last Friday after stabbing his ex- girlfriend with a sharp object.

The malicious damage to property crime was allegedly committed at the ex-girlfriend’s home at the Colored location in Francistown.

Francistown Central police station commander, Lebalang Maniki confirmed the incident.

“The deceased, who was granted bail this month followed his ex- girlfriend the day before he hanged himself and stabbed her with a sharp instrument on the body.

“The following day he was found by a passerby hanging from a tree,” revealed the station commander adding that the deceased possibly thought his ex- girlfriend was dead.

The station commander also stated that the ex-girlfriend is hospitalized at Nyangabgwe hospital where she is recovering.

Maniki urged Batswana to seek advice or help from pastors, elderly people and social workers when they have problems or disputes instead of taking matters into their own hands.