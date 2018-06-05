Man shoots pastor, turns gun on himself

In an incident that has left the residents of Ramotswa with more questions than answers, a local pastor was shot dead before his killer turned the barrel on himself on Sunday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man is said to have shot and killed his love rival, a 46-year-old who is also a pastor at Cornerstone Church in Kanye, following a dispute over a girlfriend.

It is alleged that the gunman shot and killed the pastor at Potsane cattle post with a shot gun before the pastor’s lifeless body was discovered by a passer by lying in a pool of his own blood with two visible gun wounds.

After killing the pastor, the man allegedly drove off and later shot himself dead.

His motionless body was found lying in a pool of blood behind a black Nissan van with the shot-gun next to him.

This incident was confirmed to The Voice by Ramotswa Police Station Commander, Kooagile Tau, in an interview.

Tau said while preliminary investigations suggest that the incident was a murder suicide, they are yet to establish the motive behind.

“We are currently investigating the matter. It is still too early to really conclude anything because we are yet to interview those close to the two. The first incident happened around 1530hrs on Sunday whilst the other must have followed immediately after, but we received the report around that time,” he said.