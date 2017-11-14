Man rapes ex-lover in front of her children

Police in Mochudi have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping her 32-year-old ex-girlfriend last week.

The incident allegedly took place at around 0256hrs while the victim, who resides at Boseja ward was sleeping with her four children.

The victim was said to have been awakened by a bright light coming from the direction of the bedroom window.

When she rose from her sleep, she realised that the light came from a torch, held by the father of her last born baby, whom she has since broken up with.

It is alleged that the suspect asked the victim to open for her, and told her that he wanted to see his child.

After gaining entrance into the bedroom, the suspect is said to have raped the victim in full view of the children without using a condom.

Assistant Superintendent Wazha Zambezi confirmed the rape incident. “The suspect has been arrested and detained, but the case is still under investigations,” said Zambezi.