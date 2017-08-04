Man murdered at pantsula competition

A vicious dispute between members of the audience at a Pantsula competition held in Old Naledi over the weekend turned deadly when a man was fatally stabbed in the chest.

Johanne Kampane’s life ended unnecessarily on Saturday evening, his brutal murder allegedly carried out by three men who had earlier beaten up his cousin.

The trio charged with his murder: 21-year-old Tiroyamodimo Mokgotle, Thatayaone Ramosesane, 25, and Isaih Kelebile, 33, were remanded in custody by Magistrate Ntonbizodwa Ncube on Wednesday.

Court heard how Kampane, who came from Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole, attended the dance competition with his cousin – sadly the two got much more than they bargained for.

It emerged that Kampane’s cousin became involved in a heated argument with the three suspects, which ended with him being hit over the head with a beer bottle.

The cousin left seeking treatment for his injury, whilst Kampane remained in the crowd.

Later in the evening, as the competition continued, Mokgotle is said to have stabbed Kampane in the chest with a knife, before fleeing the scene.

Kampane was rushed to hospital but was certified dead upon arrival.

Ramosesane and Kelebile were apprehended on Monday whilst Mokgotle was arrested the following day.

The trio appeared unkempt and dishevelled and stood silently in the dock during Wednesday’s arraignment.

During the mention, case prosecutor, Inspector Peter Simisane stressed investigations were still at an initial stage and thus urged court to deny the suspects bail.

The case’s investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Moeti Dipheko was called before court to state reasons why the accused should not be released.

Dipheko subsequently revealed that neither the murder weapon nor the deceased’s cell phone – believed to have been stolen by Mokgotle – have yet been recovered.

He further added the police were struggling to locate an alleged eyewitness to the murder.

The Detective Sergeant concluded his testimony by predicting it would take the police a month to complete their investigations into the matter.

Magistrate Ncube duly ordered the suspects be remanded for a period of a month, with the case set to continue on August 16th.