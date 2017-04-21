Man kills lover, hangs himself

A Ntlhantlhe man allegedly murdered his girlfriend and hanged himself last week.

It is alleged that 23-year-old Ookeditse Botsotso Bantusitse was blinded by anger after the unpleasant confrontation from his love rival caused him to lose it and kill his 30-year-old girlfriend.

According to the murdered woman’s aunt, Gobuiwang Oshadi, 46, Bantusitse used a wire to commit suicide. “He hanged himself near Lesetlheng graveyard. His body was discovered by villagers,” said Gobuiwang.

“We only know that he was attacked by a love rival on Tuesday, and on Wednesday we were called for his body,” she said.

The deceased girlfriend was from Lejwana village.

Banhusitse’s grieving mother, Gaopalelwe Boitumelo Bantusitse said she was informed about her son’s passing on the phone.

“I just received a phone call, telling me that my son killed his girlfriend and committed suicide,” she said.

Superintendent Tebogo Madisa of Lobatse police confirmed the murder, suicide case. He said investigations into the incident are still continuing.