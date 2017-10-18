Man kills lover in fight over exgirlfriend’s photo

A Kanye man was this week arraigned before a magistrates court for allegedly killing his girlfriend in an argument over a photograph.

Tebogo Mabiletswana, 44, on Sunday allegedly murdered his 33-year-old girlfriend, Keitumetse Mogolokwane, at Goo-Ruele ward in Kanye.

Details of the incident are that the suspect used a sharp object to stab the deceased in the chest and that she was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Appearing before Kanye Magistrate Nkau Daniel this Tuesday for arraignment, Mabiletswana was charged with murder.

The two lovers are alleged to have fought over Mabiletswana’s ex-girlfriend’s photo that Keitumetse had found in his phone.

Mabiletswana who looked startled in the dock was advised of his right to legal representation but his application for bail was denied as the prosecution argued that he be further remanded in custody as the deceased’s friends and relatives’ tempers were still flaring.

The case continues on November 1st, 2017.