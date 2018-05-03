Gaditlhobogwe gets 25 years in jail for rape and robbery

Molepolole Chief Magistrate, Linah Oahile-Mokibe has sentenced 27-year-old Mooketsi Gaditlhobogwe who pleaded guilty to robbing and raping a 58-year-old woman to 25 years in prison.

Details of the case are that, on the 4th of June 2014, armed with an axe, Mooketsi Gaditlhobogwe of Maologane lands broke into the old lady’s house, where she was home alone asleep.

The old woman was awakened by Gaditlhobogwe pushing and opening her bedroom door.

He then grabbed her by the throat and told her that he was going to have sexual intercourse with her, before raping her using a condom.

The axe-wielding young man then demanded money and the traumatized elder gave him the last P50 she had.

Gaditlhobogwe pocketed the cash and took the black Omega radio belonging to the old woman. Both the radio and the axe were exhibited as evidence before the court.

Further evidence given by Billy Sethato from the Botswana Police Forensic Laboratory proved that the DNA profile obtained from the condom was consistent with the DNA profile obtained from Gaditlhobogwe.

During mitigation, Gaditlhobogwe pleaded with the court to consider that he has been in custody since 2014 and was never granted bail.

“My mother died while I was in prison and I am only left with my younger sibling,” said frustrated Gaditlhobogwe in frustration.

The court heard that Gaditlhobogwe had a previous conviction of rape tried before Molepolole magistrate on January 21st, 2016 for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The chief magistrate, however, sentenced him to 15 years for the offense of rape and 10 years for robbery. The two sentences are to run concurrently.