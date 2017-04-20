Man found dead

Francistown police are investigating a case in which a man was found dead in his rented house in Donga location.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent Onious Madziba, revealed that they received a report yesterday at 7o’clock in the evening by the deceased neighbors.

‘‘Our officers rushed to the scene and found him lying on his bed. The body is at the mortuary as we speak,” said Madziba.

It is yet not clear what could have happened to the unidentified man suspected to be a foreigner.

“We appeal to members of the public to assist with information that could lead to the relatives of the deceased,’’ pleaded the assistant Station Commander.

Madziba urged people to stay close to their relatives so they can always check on each other. He added that the Easter holidays passed without much incidence.

“We did not receive usual reports of murder, house breaking, suicide and other such cases,” said Madziba.