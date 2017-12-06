Man dies of suspected poisoned booze

Police have confirmed the death of a man from Themashanga village who died mysteriously after complaining of stomach pains as allegations spread that he was poisoned while drinking beer last Thursday.

Confirming the incident, Tshesebe Police Station Commander, Amos Kekgathetse, stated that they received the report on the same day by the deceased’s sister. ‘‘The deceased was in his late fifties and it was reported that he drank traditional beer and later complained of stomach pains. He was rushed to the local clinic where he was certified dead,” revealed the station commander.

Kekgathetse said investigations into the matter are on-going.

It was alleged that the deceased left his unfinished beer and went to chop some fire wood.

While he was there he allegedly started vomiting blood and and complained of stomach pains.

He was then rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead.