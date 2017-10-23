Man dies mysteriously in hotel room

A 42-year old man is said to have died mysteriously in a hotel room on Saturday after checking in with a young woman the previous night.

Superintendent Howard Modo of Gaborone West police confirmed the incident and said the man was confirmed dead upon arrival at Julia Molefhe clinic.

It is alleged that the man and his young companion checked in at the hotel on Friday night and ordered food.

The following morning hotel management are said to have been alerted of the man’s illness as he vomited and and complained of chest pains.

“Arrangements were made and the deceased’s body was taken to Babereki Ka Lorato Funeral Parlor where it is awaiting postmortem,” Modo said and added that police investigations were underway.

While employees at the Grand Palm Hotel confirmed that they saw a police investigation team taking food samples on Saturday morning after the death incident, their General Manager was not available for comment as he was said to be in a meeting.