Man dies in freak train accident

Old Naledi Police have confirmed the death of a 56-year-old man who died in a freak train accident on Tuesday morning.

The man who had been walking from Old Naledi is said to have tried to cross the railway line on his way to G/West Industrial when the accident occured.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the victim was deaf and that he may not have heard the train coming.

Just last month a 30-year-old man escaped with a fractured right hand after being hit by a train in the same area while crossing the railway line to work.

Old Naledi Police Station Commander, Superintendent Oagile Bolaane, confirmed the incident and said the investigations are ongoing and currently they do not what transpired.

“After receiving reports we went to the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead. His relatives from his home village Ramotswa were contacted and they identified him. We are really concerned about these accidents. I appeal to members of the public to exercise caution at all times when crossing the railway line to avoid fatal accidents,” said Bolaane.