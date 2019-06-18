Man charged with lover’s murder

It what has all the hallmarks of another senseless, gender-based murder, a Shashemooke man has been charged with killing his lover.

40-year-old Kgololesego Mbaiwa is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Bame Vaka, to death outside his house in the small village on Saturday night.

Mbaiwa is then said to have fled the scene and taken refuge in the bush, where he allegedly tried to hang himself.

However, according to sources, his suicide attempt failed as the noose he used broke.

He was eventually apprehended by members of the public, who found him hiding in the bush.

The accused murderer appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where state prosecutor, Sergeant Handly Jacob requested he be denied bail.

“The accused person’s freedom should be limited for his own safety as he tried to take his own life,” noted Jacob, adding the authorities were yet to record witness statements and were still waiting on the postmortem results.

Mbaiwa was duly remanded in custody and will next appear in court on 25 June.