Man charged for the murder of nine-year-old stepdaughter

A 44-year-old man appeared before a packed Francistown Magistrate Court this morning (Friday 19 January) charged with the murder of his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

The alleged killer, Marobela native, Motlatsi Khoto, a Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana employee based in Francistown, was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on February 2.

He is the main suspect in the death of his girlfriend’s daughter, Metlha Sibanda, whose dead body was found on Thursday morning, dumped near Nyamambisi River in Marobela.

Khoto is no stranger to court and has an ongoing case in which he is accused of unlawfully wounding his girlfriend (the deceased’s mum).

During his court appearance, which took almost two hours, Khoto had pleaded with the court to grant him bail.

It was a request that was not granted, much to the relief of Investigating Officer, Detective Assistant Lawrence Nthoiwa, who argued, “The matter is still fresh. I do oppose the accused to be granted bail on reasons that we are still collecting evidence against him.”

Nthoiwa also mentioned Khoto’s outstanding ‘unlawful wounding’ case as a reason not to grant him bail.