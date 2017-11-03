Man charged for killing and burning girlfriend to ashes

A Ghanzi man who allegedly hacked his girlfriend to death with an axe was this morning (Friday) dragged before a magistrates court charged with murder.

According to court papers, Thato Debele (31) axed Lizzy Wame Tekae on the head on Monday during an argument.

When he realised that the woman was dead, Debele is said to have burnt her body to ashes and handed himself over to the police the following day.

The deceased worked as a cook at Kuke Primary School while the accused is unemployed.

Debele will appear for mention on the 16th of November.