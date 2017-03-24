Man caned for disrupting police duty

A man who interfered in a traffic police operation last Christmas eve was this week given three strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks by a Mogoditshane Customary Court.

On the night of December 24th last year, Kopano Tshipinare (21) is said to have disrupted traffic police officers who were trying to arrest a reckless driver.

The police are alleged to have followed the driver past the SSKB barracks in Mogoditshane at 2am and stopped at Bodiba mall where they intercepted him.

When they demanded the driver’s car keys, Tshipinare who was with a friend is said to have interfered and started taking pictures and a video of the operation using his friend’s phone.

Sergeant Obuseng of Mogoditshane police said it was rude of the young man to have taken them pictures and added that he took the phone before Tshipinare grabbed him by the trousers and forcefully took the phone from the pocket, tearing the trousers in the process.

Sergeant Obuseng told the court that while they were still concentrating on Tshipinare, the driver fled in his car.

Two police officers who had been with Obuseng confirmed his version of events, but Tshipinare’s friend failed to show up in court to testify.

In his defence, Tshipinare said he was with his friend when they saw the police officers wrestling with the man and decided to take a video.

He told the court that the police arrested him for being an eye witness as he was watching them assaulting the man.