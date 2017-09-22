Man accused of raping two-year-old toddler

A 23-year-old man appeared before Molepolole Magistrate Court recently, accused of raping a two-year-old toddler.

The incident is said to have taken place at the little girl’s house in Lephephe village on October 15th, 2011.

The suspect, Dipuo Thakadu, who was 16 at the time, allegedly raped his young victim when he realised that she was alone in the house.

Giving evidence before Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro, the victim’s 37-year-old mother revealed that on the day of the alleged rape, she had left in the morning for a piece job in nearby Sojwe village.

When she arrived home in the evening, she went to use the toilet, followed closely by her daughter.

“As I relieved myself, my little girl also tried to relieve herself but she complained of pain. I asked her what caused the pain and she replied ‘Kgano (Thakadu) o nnyokile’ meaning Kgano had sex with me,” narrated the victim’s anguished mum.

The disturbed mother told of how she examined her daughter’s private parts with the aid of a flashlight, and noticed some injuries with bloodstains.

She then took the girl to the village elders to report the matter.

Continuing her testimony, the distressed woman said the following morning she took her baby to Sojwe clinic, where the nurse referred her to the police.

The child was later transferred to Princess Marina Hospital to be given Anti-retroviral (ARV) medication, which she took for three months.

Slightly contradicting the mother’s version of events in his evidence, Thamaga Primary Hospital Doctor, Idonga Joseph, noted that the girl was brought to Sojwe clinic two days after the incident, with minor scratches and redness on her vulva.

However, Thakadu’s sister, Tumelo Thakadu corroborated the testimony given by the victim’s mother.

The accused declined the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses and maintained he did not know anything about the matter.

The trial is set for continuation March 08th, 2018, with Thakadu released on bail until then.