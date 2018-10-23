Man accused of raping teen in his car

A partially blind man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl was granted bail by Extension II Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

41-year-old Bushi Robert Malope, of Tiping Ward in Mokolodi, is accused of picking up the complainant, a Form Two student, as she walked home from school on October 6.

Court heard how the alleged victim, who schools in Gabane but lives in Mokolodi, gladly accepted Malope’s offer of a lift in his Corola.

Along the way, Malope is said to have pulled over, where he allegedly ordered the teenager to undress before raping her inside the car without using a condom.

The accused, who works as an ATM engineer at Bytes Technology Group, was detained in police cell and released after 48 hours.

During Tuesday’s arraignment, State Prosecutor Peter Tapela Simisani told court investigations were almost complete, although they were still waiting for DNA results from the forensic laboratory.

Simisani also applied for a Court Order for Gabane social workers to provide the complainant with counselling and for their report to be brought to court in the next mention.

The prosecutor did not object to the accused being granted bail on condition that he bind himself with P1, 000 and provide two sureties who will bind themselves with the same amount.

He also asked that Malope be made to report to Old Naledi CID office on the last Friday of every month – conditions which the presiding Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube enforced.

Squinting slightly due to the intense glare of the morning sun as he stood outside court having been granted bail, Malope, who is blind in one eye, looked hot and flustered, his armpits stained with sweat.

His next mention is 15 of October for status hearing.