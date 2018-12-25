Man accused of battering wife with a brick

A 50-year-old man of Mmankgodi village will spend Christmas behind bars for allegedly beating his wife to a bloody pulp.

On December 5, Mompati Nkele is said to have assaulted his wife, who he suspects is cheating on him, using his fists and a brick to smack her repeatedly in the face.

The injured woman, Semakaleng Modise, is currently recovering at Bokamoso Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.

During his arraignment before Molepololoe Magistrates Court, Nkele, who faces a charge of grievous harm, said he was provoked by Modise’s adulterous behavior.

He claimed his wife was having an affair with a neighbor and that he had reported the issue to her parents on several occasions but they had failed to take action.

“I married her and what she was doing to me was too bad. She used to appoint with the man at her parents place and even visits them with him. She has pride and did not care whenever I tried to confront her about what she was doing to me,” stated the upset Mariba Ward man.

Pleading with court to grant him bail, Nkele said that if he is sent to jail there would be no-one to look after the couple’s five-year-old child as the mum (Modise) was hospitalised.

However, appearing for the prosecution, Inspector Moshe Karabo pleaded with the court to remand the accused in custody, as they need time to finish their investigations and are yet to record Modise’s statement.

Presiding over the matter, Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro ordered the suspect be remanded until his next mention, set for December 27.

The magistrate further told Nkele his version of events suggests he is unable to control his emotions. Makgoro ruled that the child would remain in the care of relatives.