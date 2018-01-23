Man accused of killing lover in front of her parents

Police in Tonota are holding in custody a 22-year-old man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in front of her parents last Thursday.

Atlegang Diane is said to have killed Olorato Motshopho (21) in a jealous rage, leaving the couple’s 3-year-old daughter without a mother.

Tonota police Station Commander, Kenanao Badumetse, confirmed the incident and said the suspect has since been remanded in custody after handing himself over to Borolong police. “We received the report on Thursday at around 8pm by the deceased’s parents,” he said.

It is alleged that Deane had been hiding by the bushes near Motshopho’s yard and when she went out to fetch water he pounced on her, stabbed her multiple times with a knife in full view of her parents who helplessly screamed for help.

“He fled the crime scene and later handed himself at Borolong police station,” Badumetse said and added that Motshopho was taken to Nyangabgwe hospital alive and succumbed to her injuries on the wee hours of Friday.

Deane has since been remanded in custody by a Francistown Magistrates court and is expected back for mention on February 5th.