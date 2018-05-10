Man accidentally runs over and kills stepdaughter

Mogoditshane Police have a arrested a man for causing the death of his 32-year-old step daughter.

It is alleged the suspect was trying to park his car, failed to apply the breaks and hit the victim.

The man is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

The victim is said to have been lying on a mattress on the veranda and she died on the spot.

The suspect will appear before Broadhurst Magistrate Court tomorrow.

Mogoditshane Police Station Commander, Russ Letsebe, confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing to establish if the car had any mechanical fault.