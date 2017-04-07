Mamelodi turns down BMD offer

Some members of the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) are alleged to have approached former Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Development Officer, Ashford Mamelodi, asking him to join their troubled party.

The members who are said to be from a faction sympathetic to Sidney Pilane and led by Mochudi West Member of Parliament, Gilbert Mangole are apparently working round the clock trying to recruit Mamelodi.

According to a source within the party, Mamelodi has been targeted to come in and challenge the party’s Vice President, Wynter Mmolotsi and Mogoditshane legislature, Sedirwa Kgoroba.

If Mamelodi agrees to join, sources say a team will be assembled to campaign for him so that he challenges Mmolotsi for the Vice President seat during the party’s congress in July.

“Mamelodi will also be given a team to work with in order to oust Kgoroba for parliamentary position.”

The source said that though this was regarded to be highly secretive information, some of the members did not approve of it hence the leak.

“Some members are tired of infighting and want to work towards building and uniting the party instead of backstabbing each other. We got a raw deal in the new Umbrella for Democratic Change constituencies’ allocation but no one is saying anything because of our personal egos,” said the source who threatens to expose all the dirty work if party leadership does not bring the house to order.

However, Mamelodi confirmed having been by approached by two opposition parties with BMD being one of them.

He said that he could not take the offer because there is a possibility of him being engaged by FIFA as a consultant.

“I was promised a leadership position but I have to think carefully, I have never been into politics.”

Dumba as Mamelodi is called in football fraternity, is also worried that with his name being mentioned on political lines, there are chances that it will mess his relationship with FIFA.

FIFA does not approve of any political involvement in their codes.

Meanwhile, Kgoroba has said that he is aware of what is going behind his back.

He said that though Mamelodi did not show interest, he was not the first person that was approached by his detractors.

“They will go and search for another one,” said Kgoroba.

Mmolotsi denied any knowledge of the allegations while Mangole did not respond to our questions.