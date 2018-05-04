Mamela frozen out

Botswana Congress Party National Organizing Secretary and Francistown West Parliamentary hopeful Vain Mamela has been left out in the cold following a decision by his party to swap constituencies with Botswana Movement for Democracy.

BCP handed over the Francistown West Constituency to BMD in exchange for Main West where party President Dumelang Saleshando has expressed his interest to stand.

BMD has since ceded the constituency to Botswana People’s Party who are yet to announce a candidate.

In an interview with The Voice this morning Mamela said the decision has the potential to reduce BCP’s gains in Francistown.

“There was a time when we were the dominant opposition party in all the Francistown West constituencies, now we have been limited to just one,” he said.

“This is a joke. It’ll be more costly to the party than to me as an individual. As BCP we should be consolidating our strong holds not giving them away to other opposition parties,” Mamela said.

Mamela who won the 1994 General Elections under the Botswana National Front ticket said it does not make sense for BCP to give away a constituency to a party that could not even raise 10 delegates at the recent UDC Congress.

“Coalitions in nature are not easy and we all have to tread carefully. What happens when this project collapses after 2019?

To re-organise a constituency after general elections is not easy,” he said, adding “Anyway the constituency belongs to the party, for now I can’t really say what this means for me.”

Mamela is one of the founding members of BCP following the 1998 BNF split in Palapye. He has been a consistent party activist and remains the longest serving Organizing Secretary.