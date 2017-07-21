Mambo releases Run Run Run

Maun born artist, Onalethuso Petrus Buyile Ntema, who goes by stage name Mambo Ntema has released a new single entitled RUN! RUN! RUN!

The song is a laid back conscious kind, with an experimental infusion of lyrical poetry, authenticity of the Reggae vibe and Hip Hop element.

It is about social issues affecting daily life struggles of communities and social actors (human beings); domestic violence, rape, human trafficking, defilement, crime and deviance, passion killings.

It explores life rhetoric, an inspirational and courageous voice.

The rhythmical melody blends with artistic style of delivery and versatility, bridging through a soulful and powerful lyric and flow, proving that Mambo Ntema remains Botswana’s rare veteran and versatile talents.

The Kasane based artist features Nobert Mathumo on the outro with a powerful poetic Kalanga muscle. Produced by Tribal Tiido (FarmBoyz Internationale).

It will be officially released in August 2017.

Ntema indicated that the launch shall fall under the 1River 1People Lifestyle, Safari and Music calendar of events in Kasane and a country tour shall be undertaken (resource permitting).

He has over 40 singles since 2005 with different producers such as BK Proctor, EQue, MC Keal, DJ Oats, Tribal Tiido, Norris Chisadza, Man E, and a debut Dancehall album as Bajah-Ekzyl in 2008.

He has collaborated with HT Tautona, D-Funk, Unkle Bryce, Dancehall Queens, and Twingih Twangah and featured on international rhythms produced in Italy, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Germany, South Africa and France.