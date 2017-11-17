Malotwana set to rock

Next Saturday metal heads will congregate at Bevan’s farm in Malotwana – five kilometres from Mochudi – where a Rock ‘n’ Roll festival is billed to take place.

In an interview with Big Weekend, Armstrong Kablay, a member of Raven in Flesh, the local band behind the event, explained that the idea was to unite rock fans.

The show, which goes by the name ‘Infernal Rites II’ will feature a South African metal band from Soweto called Demogoroth Satanum.

Gate tickets will sell for P50 and there will be a motorcade starting from Rock Star in Malotwana.

“We will be having a truck to help those without transport,” added Kablay.